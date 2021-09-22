Dr. Steven Teeny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teeny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Teeny, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Teeny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Auburn121 N Division St Ste 310, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 792-6555
MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington17700 SE 272nd St Ste 165, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 792-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teeny has been my orthopedic surgeon for several procedures. His skills and expertise are amazing. His explanation of procedures/options are concise and understandable. Dr. Teeny really listens and he cares.
About Dr. Steven Teeny, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- University Of Southern California School Of Med
- U SC Sch Med
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- University of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teeny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teeny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Teeny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teeny.
