Dr. Steven Teeny, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (36)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Teeny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Teeny works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA and Covington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood
    7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 582-7257
    Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Auburn
    121 N Division St Ste 310, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555
    MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Covington
    17700 SE 272nd St Ste 165, Covington, WA 98042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 792-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • St. Clare Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Teeny has been my orthopedic surgeon for several procedures. His skills and expertise are amazing. His explanation of procedures/options are concise and understandable. Dr. Teeny really listens and he cares.
    — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Teeny, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336143916
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University
    • University Of Southern California School Of Med
    • U SC Sch Med
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    • University of Washington
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Teeny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teeny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teeny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teeny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Teeny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teeny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teeny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teeny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

