Dr. Steven Tee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Tee works at Malama I Ke Ola Health Center in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Hyattsville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.