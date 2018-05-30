Overview

Dr. Steven Taormina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Taormina works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.