Dr. Steven Taormina, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Taormina, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Taormina works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance Health50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 726-5566
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Taormina?
Excellent doctor, he truly cares for his patients needs and how to keep them well. I moved to Michigan 10 years ago and he came highly recommended. He hasn’t let me down and he’s the only PCP I’ve seen since moving here.
About Dr. Steven Taormina, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1134111065
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital
- Bicounty Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taormina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taormina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taormina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taormina works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Taormina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taormina.
