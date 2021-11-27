Dr. Steven Tanner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tanner, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Tanner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tanner works at
Locations
Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 373-4000
Northeast Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC8028 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 425-6650
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and helpful. Did everything he could to solve my issues and answer all my questions
About Dr. Steven Tanner, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1114233996
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colporrhaphy and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.