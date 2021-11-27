Overview

Dr. Steven Tanner, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tanner works at Parkview Physicians Group - OB/GYN in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colporrhaphy and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.