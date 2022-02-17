Overview

Dr. Steven Tang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eustis, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Tang works at Lake Internal Medicine Assocs in Eustis, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.