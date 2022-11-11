Overview

Dr. Steven Tam, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Tam works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Immunization Administration and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.