Overview

Dr. Steven Taback, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Taback works at Consultants For Lung Diseases in Burbank, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.