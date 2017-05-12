Dr. Steven Taback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Taback, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Taback, MD is a Pulmonologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Taback works at
Locations
-
1
Infectious Disease Consultants Medical Group201 S Buena Vista St Ste 440, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-4819
- 2 1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 309, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 842-1327
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taback has been invaluable in helping me to manage and rule out potential medical issues to reach a proper diagnosis. Still a diagnosis in process but very much appreciate him teaming up with me and not dismissing symptoms.
About Dr. Steven Taback, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1225004021
Education & Certifications
- USC Affil Hosps
- Chicago Med Affil Hosps
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taback has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taback accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taback has seen patients for Asthma, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taback speaks Armenian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Taback. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.