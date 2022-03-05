See All Ophthalmologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Swedberg works at Swedberg Eye Care in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Blepharitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven H. Swedberg MD Ps.
    21827 76th Ave W Ste 102, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 778-2500
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    7320 216th St SW Ste 140, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-3848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Drusen
Blepharitis
Presbyopia
Drusen
Blepharitis
Presbyopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Blepharitis
Presbyopia
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Trichiasis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 05, 2022
    Listen to what I had to say. Explained alternatives, procedures etc. Answered any questions I had. Felt very good about being there.
    Ian — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821162900
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swedberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swedberg works at Swedberg Eye Care in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Swedberg’s profile.

    Dr. Swedberg has seen patients for Drusen, Blepharitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

