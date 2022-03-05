Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Swedberg works at
Locations
-
1
Steven H. Swedberg MD Ps.21827 76th Ave W Ste 102, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 778-2500
-
2
Laboratory Corporation of America7320 216th St SW Ste 140, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 386-3848
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swedberg?
Listen to what I had to say. Explained alternatives, procedures etc. Answered any questions I had. Felt very good about being there.
About Dr. Steven Swedberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821162900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swedberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swedberg works at
Dr. Swedberg has seen patients for Drusen, Blepharitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.