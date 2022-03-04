Overview

Dr. Steven Svabek, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado Hospital



Dr. Svabek works at Florida Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.