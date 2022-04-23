Overview

Dr. Steven Surrett, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.



Dr. Surrett works at Oregon Medical Group Imaging in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.