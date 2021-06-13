Dr. Steven Sung, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sung, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Sung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, WA. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery.
Locations
Foundation Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc206 Auburn Ave, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 245-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Sung! Had a painful toe that I had been bothering me for months. Went to see Dr. Sung and took care of it in 1 visit. I recommend
About Dr. Steven Sung, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- 1346670999
Education & Certifications
- Bako Dermatopathology Fellowship
- Larkin Healthcare System
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- University of California Riverside
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.