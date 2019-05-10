Overview

Dr. Steven Sun, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Sun works at Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.