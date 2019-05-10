Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Sun, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sun, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians12911 120th Ave NE Ste H220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4224Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 1810 116Th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 283-5230
Swedish Medical Center Redmond18100 NE Union Hill Rd Fl 2, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 283-5230
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sun is an extremely intelligent and kind Doctor. At each visit I was always able to get in quickly, have my questions and needs attended to, and out the door. It's odd to say that I've always enjoyed my visits with him and his MA! I will certainly refer him to others! He does great work
About Dr. Steven Sun, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386604007
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- U Miami
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
