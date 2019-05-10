See All Hand Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Steven Sun, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (28)
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Sun, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Sun works at Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA and Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Proliance Hand, Wrist and Elbow Physicians
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4224
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    1810 116Th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 283-5230
  3. 3
    Swedish Medical Center Redmond
    18100 NE Union Hill Rd Fl 2, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 283-5230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Dupuytren's Contracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
De Quervain's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Injuries
Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 10, 2019
    Dr. Sun is an extremely intelligent and kind Doctor. At each visit I was always able to get in quickly, have my questions and needs attended to, and out the door. It's odd to say that I've always enjoyed my visits with him and his MA! I will certainly refer him to others! He does great work
    — May 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Sun, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386604007
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
    Internship
    • U Miami
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sun has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

