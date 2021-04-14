Dr. Steven Sugg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sugg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Sugg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Sugg works at
Locations
Psychiatry South Psi3000 Southlake Park Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 987-0724
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Quiet but responsive to my needs. Nice guy. Very helpful.
About Dr. Steven Sugg, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1750308193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugg works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugg.
