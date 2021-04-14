See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Steven Sugg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Sugg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Sugg works at Psychiatry South Psi in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry South Psi
    3000 Southlake Park Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 987-0724

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Steven Sugg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750308193
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sugg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sugg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sugg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

