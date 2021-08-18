Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD
Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I felt he was knowledgeable, compassionate and put me at ease.
About Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073593406
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Sugarman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugarman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.
