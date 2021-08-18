See All Oncologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sugarman works at Memorial Sloan Kttrng Medical ONC in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center
    650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 623-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2021
    I felt he was knowledgeable, compassionate and put me at ease.
    — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073593406
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugarman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sugarman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sugarman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sugarman works at Memorial Sloan Kttrng Medical ONC in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sugarman’s profile.

    Dr. Sugarman has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugarman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugarman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugarman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugarman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugarman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

