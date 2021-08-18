Overview

Dr. Steven Sugarman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sugarman works at Memorial Sloan Kttrng Medical ONC in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.