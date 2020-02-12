Overview

Dr. Steven Stylianos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Stylianos works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.