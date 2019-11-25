Overview

Dr. Steven Stuchin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Stuchin works at HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.