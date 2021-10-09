See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Steven Stryker, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (82)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Stryker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stryker works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Marshall Sparberg MD
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 82 ratings
Patient Ratings (82)
5 Star
(77)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 09, 2021
Very honest and compassionate. Talks and listens yo the patients concerns. However, hard to get a hold of. His assistance NEVER returns calls and rarely responds yo emails, even though Dr. Stryker says he is here if questions arise. It's crucial that doctors are there fof those who seek assistance.
Hanan Zayid — Oct 09, 2021
About Dr. Steven Stryker, MD

  Colorectal Surgery
  44 years of experience
  English
  1760448096
  Mayo Clinic Rochester
  Northwestern Meml Hospital
  Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
  Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Steven Stryker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Stryker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stryker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Stryker works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL.

Dr. Stryker has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more.

82 patients have reviewed Dr. Stryker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stryker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stryker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

