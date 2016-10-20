Dr. Steven Struhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Struhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Struhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Struhl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ca School Of Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Struhl works at
Locations
-
1
Prohealth Care Associates Llp136 E 57th St Fl 1501, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 207-1990
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Oxford Health Plans
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Struhl?
Dr. Struhl seemed very knowledgeable and recommended for me to see a foot specialist. Urgent care sent me to Dr. Struhl given they diagnosed an ankle injury, but it was a foot injury. Nevertheless, I strongly believe at least gave me a correct diagnosis. I definitely would recommend him just for the fact that he knew exactly what my problem was before and reconfirmed it with another set of x-rays. He's a personable doctor and answered all my inquiries. Thank you!
About Dr. Steven Struhl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1588712111
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University / Hershey Medical Center
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University Of Ca School Of Med
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Struhl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Struhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Struhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Struhl works at
Dr. Struhl speaks Russian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Struhl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Struhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Struhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Struhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.