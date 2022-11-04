See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Howell, NJ
Dr. Steven Streit, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Streit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4710 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 (732) 367-5330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Streit has consistently provided the best care to my elderly parents. He is always on target in his diagnoses, is available to us when we have concerns and questions, works with all their specialists, and provides a calm environment when delivering concerning results to them. We could not ask for more from a Primary Care Provider. He is an example of what to expect and we appreciate him greatly. The office is extremely responsive and pleasant to work with.
    About Dr. Steven Streit, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467476861
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Streit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Streit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Streit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Streit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Streit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

