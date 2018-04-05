Overview

Dr. Steven Strauss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Strauss works at Eliasson Medical Systems in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.