Dr. Steven Sterzer, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sterzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.
Dr. Sterzer works at
Locations
Steven K Sterzer MD Inc.24 Hanover Ln Ste A, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 895-0428
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Glenn Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Seneca District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Sterzer, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1487691630
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
- University of Utah
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterzer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.