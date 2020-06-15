Overview

Dr. Steven Sterling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Sterling works at Steven L Sterling MD in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.