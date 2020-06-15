Dr. Steven Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Sterling, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Sterling, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Sterling works at
Locations
-
1
Steven L Sterling MD2607 Kingston Pike Ste 182, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 540-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sterling?
PROFESSIONAL, CARING, COMMUNICATES WELL, TAKES TIME WITH YOU DURING VISIT. STAFF EXCELLENT!
About Dr. Steven Sterling, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619985066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sterling works at
Dr. Sterling has seen patients for Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.