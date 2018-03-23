Overview

Dr. Steven Steinmetz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rice Lake, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Steinmetz works at Prevea Health in Rice Lake, WI with other offices in Chippewa Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.