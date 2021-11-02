Dr. Steven Stein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Stein, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Stein, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
Resolute Pain Solutions - Boca Raton950 Glades Rd Ste 5A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (866) 228-7676
-
2
Resolute Anesthesia and Pain Solutions1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 160, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Directions (561) 939-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
Excellant and professional staff.Dr Stein is very thorough spends the necessary time for history and physical. would strongly recommend him .
About Dr. Steven Stein, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992814594
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Kennedy Mem Hosp
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.