Dr. Steven Stein, DO

Anesthesiology
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Stein, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at RESOLUTE PAIN SOLUTIONS in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Resolute Pain Solutions - Boca Raton
    950 Glades Rd Ste 5A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 228-7676
    Resolute Anesthesia and Pain Solutions
    1601 Clint Moore Rd Ste 160, Boca Raton, FL 33487 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 939-5500

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

  View other providers who treat Headache
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 02, 2021
    Excellant and professional staff.Dr Stein is very thorough spends the necessary time for history and physical. would strongly recommend him .
    Dr Stewart Foreman — Nov 02, 2021
    • Anesthesiology
    • English, Spanish
    • Anesthesiology
    Dr. Steven Stein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at RESOLUTE PAIN SOLUTIONS in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

