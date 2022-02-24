Dr. Starr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Starr, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Starr, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Starr works at
Locations
South Shore Urology Inc780 Main St Ste 2C, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4600
South Shore Hospital2 Pond Park Rd, Hingham, MA 02043 Directions (781) 624-2880
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4600
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a history of kidney stones, Dr. Starr always helped me out. Definitely, he's a Five star Dr.
About Dr. Steven Starr, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1497744585
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
