Dr. Steven Starr, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Starr works at South Shore Urology Inc in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Hingham, MA and Norwell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.