Dr. Steven Spinner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Spinner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Spinner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Spinner works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Foot Surgery201 N University Dr Ste 110, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinner?
A bit terrifying after having a botched up bunion Sx + hammertoe "repair". Dr. Spinner is a 1st rate doctor.
About Dr. Steven Spinner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1902954217
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Osteopathic General Hospital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- QUEENS COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spinner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinner works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.