Dr. Steven Speth, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Speth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Speth works at
Locations
Bridger Orthopedic and Sports Medicine1450 Ellis St Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-0122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Speth operated on my spine twice and I am very pleased. He did excellent work, he insists his patients receive the best possible care by hospital staff. He is very careful to only operate when it is necessary. I found his bedside manner to be quite pleasant. I would recommend Dr. Speth.
About Dr. Steven Speth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376544437
Education & Certifications
- Centinelz Hosp
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speth has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Speth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speth.
