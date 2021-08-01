Overview

Dr. Steven Speth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Speth works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.