Dr. Speiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Speiser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Speiser, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Park Place Behavioral Health Care206 Park Place Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-0023
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Speiser did help my son while he was an “in patient” at the hospital he serves . His assistant Hector is terrific . This is an overburdened UNDERFUNDED business . Time spent on actual patient care is very limited . I wish our FLORIDA STATE AND LOCAL GOV WOULD CARE MORE about our mentally ill ! I pray genetics and genopharma will move even more in finding better option as in GENETIC researched meds ( it will happen AMEN) KRR
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
