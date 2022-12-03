Dr. Steven Speet, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Speet, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Speet, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Coopersville, MI.
Locations
Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners25 Conran Dr Ste B, Coopersville, MI 49404 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Speet, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
- 1194085845
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speet accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Speet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speet.
