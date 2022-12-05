Dr. Steven Spandorfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spandorfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Spandorfer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Spandorfer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Spandorfer works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Spandorfer, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- U Pa Med Ctr
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Spandorfer speaks Spanish.
