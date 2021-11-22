Dr. Steven Solano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Solano, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Solano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southborough, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Locations
Mark Finno MD PC24 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 460-3050
Reliant Medical Group Department of Podiatry900 UNION ST, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 366-8836
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery in the beginning of November and Dr. Solano was my surgeon. I cannot say enough good things about him. He is caring, he knows what he’s doing and then some. I came out of my surgery with better results than I thought I would. He’s very compassionate and caring, and that’s the main thing that I needed in a surgeon, he did not fall short on that. I can only speak for myself but he really cares about the patient and the patients well-being he puts that ahead of everything else. I would definitely recommend him as a surgeon.
About Dr. Steven Solano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992968994
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solano has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Solano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solano.
