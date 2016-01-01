See All Dermatologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Steven Snyder, MD is a dermatologist in Owings Mills, MD. Dr. Snyder completed a residency at Medical College of Wisconsin. He currently practices at Dermatology Laser Center & MediSpa. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Snyder is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven B Snyder M D P A
    10220 S Dolfield Rd Ste 110, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 356-0000
    Monday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:15pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:15pm - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Jock Itch
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Jock Itch
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Steven Snyder, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1578637674
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 206 ratings
Patient Ratings (206)
5 Star
(166)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(6)
1 Star
(28)
