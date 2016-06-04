See All Plastic Surgeons in Parker, CO
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Snively, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Snively works at The Colorado Center for Gynecologic Oncology in Parker, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Wound Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Colorado Center for Gynecologic Oncology
    9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 310, Parker, CO 80138
  2. 2
    All Things Skin
    601 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Republic
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Humana
    MedHealthInsurance
    MultiPlan
    Premera Blue Cross
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 04, 2016
    Dr. Snively took care of my husband at Swedish Medical Center. He was very good at explaining what he was going to do with a skin graft and was careful about making sure that the wound was ready for the graft. Because he is not a Kaiser doctor, he had little impact on whether my husband could stay in hospital or was forced to leave. I would give his wound care clinic mixed reviews. The follow-up care was not A+.
    Diane in Littleton, CO — Jun 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Snively, MD
    About Dr. Steven Snively, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    47 years of experience
    English
    1811022239
    Education & Certifications

    NYU Langone Medical Center
    New York University Medical Center
    University of Colorado
    Plastic Surgery
