Dr. Steven Snively, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Snively, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Snively works at
Locations
The Colorado Center for Gynecologic Oncology9397 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 310, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 699-3133
All Things Skin601 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-6445
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snively took care of my husband at Swedish Medical Center. He was very good at explaining what he was going to do with a skin graft and was careful about making sure that the wound was ready for the graft. Because he is not a Kaiser doctor, he had little impact on whether my husband could stay in hospital or was forced to leave. I would give his wound care clinic mixed reviews. The follow-up care was not A+.
About Dr. Steven Snively, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1811022239
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center
- University of Colorado
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Snively has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snively accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snively has seen patients for Bedsores, Wound Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snively on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Snively. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snively.
