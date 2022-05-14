Dr. Snatic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Snatic, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Snatic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lourdes Neurology Clinic4811 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 401B, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4978
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr. Snatic and everyone that’s been in his life that showed him love and compassion. Dr. Snatic will always have my respect. I admire how caring and straight forward this kind man is. Dr. Snatic has the brains for the job.
About Dr. Steven Snatic, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1184670127
Education & Certifications
- Lsu-Charity Hosp
- Harkness Comm Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snatic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snatic has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snatic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Snatic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snatic.
