Dr. Steven Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Greater Boston PC10 Laurel Ave Ste 300, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-8155
- 2 332 Washington St Ste 355, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-8855
Brookline Dermatology Assocs1208B Vfw Pkwy Ste 200, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Directions (781) 235-8855
Sage Health Corp101 Coolidge St, Hudson, MA 01749 Directions (978) 534-0582
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had to have very visible Moho removed. There is almost zero trace thanks to his skills. Great bedside manner as well. .
About Dr. Steven Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Med Center
- Boston U/Tufts University
- Baystate Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.