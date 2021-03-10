Overview

Dr. Steven Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Dermatology Associates of Greater Boston PC in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in West Roxbury, MA and Hudson, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.