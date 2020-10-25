See All Allergists & Immunologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steven Smith, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Smith, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C.
    10125 Verree Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Hives
Itchy Skin
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Itchy Skin

Pollen Allergy
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Angioedema
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Food Allergy
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Drug or Food Challenge
Earwax Buildup
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Nasopharyngitis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash

Dr Smith & his staff are great people. They really care for the patients.
Dan Sweeney — Oct 25, 2020
About Dr. Steven Smith, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1376595876
Education & Certifications

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith works at Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

