Dr. Steven Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 548-7338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery with Dr. Smith 2/16/2022 and I cannot say enough good. He is caring, attentive, great sense of humor, non-judgmental, answers questions directly and is a wonderful surgeon. Dr. Smith has transformed my life and I recommend him highly. Thank YOU Dr. Smith !!
About Dr. Steven Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
