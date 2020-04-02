Overview

Dr. Steven Slovic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Slovic works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.