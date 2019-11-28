Overview

Dr. Steven Slikkers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Slikkers works at Munson Neurosurgery in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.