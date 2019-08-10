See All Anesthesiologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Steven Siwek, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Siwek, MD

Anesthesiology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Siwek, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.

Dr. Siwek works at Pain Center of Arizona the - Tucson in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Center of Arizona the - Tucson
    1704 W Anklam Rd Ste 108, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252
  2. 2
    Ips of Arizona LLC
    895 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252
  3. 3
    The Pain Center of Arizona- Deer Valley
    20333 N 19th Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252
  4. 4
    The Pain Center of Arizona PC
    3811 E Bell Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-8252

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Siwek, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932204435
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Siwek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siwek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siwek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siwek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Siwek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siwek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siwek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siwek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

