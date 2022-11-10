See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Steven Singer, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3.5 (30)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Singer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Singer works at Pediatric ENT Assoc S FL in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Locations

    Pediatric ENT Assoc S FL
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 395, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-5430
    Pediatric ENT Assoc S FL
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 205, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-5430

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Tube Placement
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Tube Placement

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 10, 2022
    Nov 10, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Singer since my daughter was 6month she is now 8 years old. He is very caring and personable. He give you instructions on how to care for your child and if you follow them you will be fine. I'm always able to make an appointment when needed and the staff is wonderful. I couldn't ask for a better Dr.
    Alexandra Jordan — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Singer, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356322549
    Education & Certifications

    • Oto Cons Memphis/Lebonhent
    • University of Miami Hospital
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Otitis Media, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

