Dr. Steven Simper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Simper, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Simper, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with Keesler Usaf Med Center|Pennsylvania Hospital
Dr. Simper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians1160 E 3900 S Ste 4100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5834
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simper?
Dr. Simper performed my Gastric Bypass on March 4, 2022. My diabetes is now in remission, and I have been taken off of 5 prescription medications. I am down 70 pounds in 7 months. He definitely helped to change my life for the better! He is very knowledgeable, and answered all of my questions completely. I would absolutely recommend him to anyone looking for weight loss surgery!
About Dr. Steven Simper, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1174617336
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Usaf Med Center|Pennsylvania Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simper works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Simper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.