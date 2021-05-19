See All Allergists & Immunologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Simonte, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Simonte, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Simonte, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Allergy & Immunology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
10 (455)
View Profile
Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD
Dr. Manoj Kantu, MD
10 (175)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Chung, DO
Dr. Brian Chung, DO
10 (32)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    305 Broadway Ste 525, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 924-7908
  2. 2
    Nemours Children's Health Jacksonville South Specialty Care
    14785 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600
  3. 3
    Baptist Clay Outpatient Care
    1747 Baptist Clay Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600
  4. 4
    Aspire Allergy & Sinus of Florida Pllc
    31800 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 845-8777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simonte?

    May 19, 2021
    Caring and knowledgeable. Highly recommend
    Chris R — May 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Simonte, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Simonte, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simonte to family and friends

    Dr. Simonte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simonte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Simonte, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Simonte, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487657615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pennsylvania Medical Center Presbyterian
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Simonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonte has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Simonte, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.