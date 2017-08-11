Dr. Steven Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Simon, MD
Dr. Steven Simon, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Simon works at
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp2270 Kimball St Ste 201, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (516) 826-7800
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp15921 Crossbay Blvd Ste 2, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 641-7575
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp2592 Merrick Rd Unit B, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 826-7800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Simon is a really nice caring person. I have very fair Irish skin so I go get my annual skin check at the Kimball Street office. I just recommended my husband to get his skin checked with him. Really nice, helpful office staff also.
About Dr. Steven Simon, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154329472
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.