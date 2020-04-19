See All Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Steven Silverstein, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Silverstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Silverstein works at Echo Hearing Systems in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Echo Hearing Systems
    4240 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 358-3633

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 19, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Silverstein for many years. He is always helpful and answers my questions. Equally important his staff take a lot of time with you and they are very professional. Everyone is very helpful. Positive experience.
    Cathy Bartholow — Apr 19, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Silverstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285622951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kellogg Eye Center University Of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts U-St Elizabeth's Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverstein works at Echo Hearing Systems in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Silverstein’s profile.

    Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

