Dr. Steven Silvers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Silvers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Silvers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Silvers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Arts Building21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 535-9600Wednesday9:00am - 10:30am
-
2
Miami Beach Office4302 Alton Rd Ste 460, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 535-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silvers?
Dr. Silvers cares about you and the safety of you and your baby like you both were his own family. If you’ve heard about Dr. Silvers, you’ve heard about his hilarious(depending on your sense of humor) bedside manner. I enjoyed the jokes but when it came down to my serious concerns(I was pregnant during the pandemic), he was caring, helpful, answered all of my questions fully, and he never sugar coated anything. If you are a control freak and think you want to dictate everything that will happen for your pregnancy and labor, this is not the doctor for you. If you want someone that you can trust with you and your baby’s lives, that will always do what’s best for you and your baby, someone that you can throw your hands up and just know that you are getting the BEST care, then Dr. Silvers will blow you away. I had the best pregnancy, the best labor, and the best delivery even though it didn’t go exactly the way I planned it. I trusted my doctor and I would do it again in a second. Thank
About Dr. Steven Silvers, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720188089
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Southern Med Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvers works at
Dr. Silvers speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.