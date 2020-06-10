Overview

Dr. Steven Silvers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Silvers works at Dr. Steven Silvers, DO in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.