Dr. Steven Silverman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Wound Care Center at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.