Dr. Steven Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Silverman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wound Care Center at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 120, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 260-3464
-
2
Cardiology Center of Englewood601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 312-6196Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Steven Silverman MD1215 S East Ave Ste 307, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4121Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday12:30pm - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Office2800 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Grateful for his amazing hands,brain and heart.
About Dr. Steven Silverman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1295731396
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex SW
- University of Texas
- University of Miami
- Univeristy Of Florida
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.