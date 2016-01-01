Dr. Steven Silbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Silbart, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Silbart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Steven B. Silbart, M.d., A Medical Corporation10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 604, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 443-2260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Silbart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silbart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silbart accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silbart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.