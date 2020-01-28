Overview

Dr. Steven Siepser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Siepser works at Siepser Laser Eyecare - Wayne in Wayne, PA with other offices in Conshohocken, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.