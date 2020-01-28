Dr. Steven Siepser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siepser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Siepser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Siepser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Wayne860 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 265-2020
Aronchick Gastroenterology Inc.625 W Ridge Pike Bldg B, Conshohocken, PA 19428 Directions (610) 834-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After I had a blunt trauma to my eye, Dr Siepser made time to see me on the Monday before christmas after he was scheduled to leave. His staff also waited for me. He scheduled me for soonest surgery and gave me his cell phone number. He called me both the night before the surgery and the night after. I am happy to say he did a marvelous job repairing my iris. His staff is incredibly accommodating!
About Dr. Steven Siepser, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891756375
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology

