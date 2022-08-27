Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siciliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Hickory/Tate Blvd. Bldg. 100315 19th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 325-9879Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't even begin to describe how happy I am with my breast reduction surgery. From the very first visit I felt comfortable and at ease. Dr. Siciliano did a wonderful job explaining the surgery and the entire process. I knew immediately that he was the right doctor for me. Everything went as planned, I had no issues whatsoever and my results are FABULOUS!! For a perfectionist like me, Dr. Siciliano absolutely nailed it!! I don't think there is another doctor that could have done a better job!
About Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- The Citadel
Frequently Asked Questions
