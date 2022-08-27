Overview

Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Siciliano works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.