Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (267)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Siciliano works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hickory/Tate Blvd. Bldg. 100
    315 19th St Se, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 325-9879
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 267 ratings
    Patient Ratings (267)
    5 Star
    (266)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2022
    I can't even begin to describe how happy I am with my breast reduction surgery. From the very first visit I felt comfortable and at ease. Dr. Siciliano did a wonderful job explaining the surgery and the entire process. I knew immediately that he was the right doctor for me. Everything went as planned, I had no issues whatsoever and my results are FABULOUS!! For a perfectionist like me, Dr. Siciliano absolutely nailed it!! I don't think there is another doctor that could have done a better job!
    GWH — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942247655
    Education & Certifications

    • Musc Medical Center
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • The Citadel
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Siciliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siciliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siciliano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siciliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siciliano works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Siciliano’s profile.

    Dr. Siciliano has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siciliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    267 patients have reviewed Dr. Siciliano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siciliano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siciliano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siciliano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

